WEATHER- Stormy Weekend with Winds and Hail

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 243 AM CDT Sat May 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 243 AM CDT Sat May 14 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Some strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening capable of producing gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Some isolated storms Sunday afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and small hail.

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.