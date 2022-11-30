Holiday Styles at Brentwood Place

As the holiday season approaches, so does the colder weather. That means it’s time to pull out those heavy jackets and winter clothes to bundle up. But, you can make sure to do it in style. Brentwood Place has all the essentials to keep you warm this season while staying fashionable. Check out all the winter fashion trends for 2022!

Knee High boots

Knee-high boots are a perfect, fashion-forward way to keep your feet and legs warm this winter. There are so many different kinds that you’re bound to find one that fits your style. You can pick a pair that falls just below the knee or ones that go to your mid-thigh. There is also a vast assortment of colors and patterns you can choose from if you would prefer a different type of boot, like a heel or a flat sole.

Leather Jackets

A classic but sophisticated staple for many years is the leather jacket which shines in the winter weather. You can go with a classic, black leather jacket and make it an everyday jacket throughout the season, or go with a more unique color to wear on special occasions. Depending on how often you plan to wear it, you can choose to invest in a real leather jacket that will last you a lifetime or go with a faux leather jacket that can last you a few good seasons of wear.

Sequins

As the holidays approach, so do holiday parties. A sequin dress or top in dark green or red is the perfect statement piece to show your holiday spirit. You can also opt for black or silver sequins to keep it a little more subtle and make it more accessible for year-round occasions.

Long Jackets

Both trench coats and peacoats are great to have in your closet as colder weather approaches. You can find them in an array of colors and lengths that match any occasion during the winter season. You can purchase one that is more fitted or opt for an oversized look so that it is easier to layer as the weather gets colder.

Shackets

Making their return from last year, shackets are a great staple for layering. They typically have a more oversized fit so you can wear them with a heavy sweater or a light t-shirt, depending on the weather.

Brentwood Place

To get in on all the fun and fashionable trends this winter season, stop by Brentwood Place! They have plenty of shops that can help you stay in style while also keeping warm this winter.

Come by Brentwood Place at 330 Franklin Road to save big at the following retailers while refreshing your winter wardrobe!

