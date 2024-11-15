High School Seniors: Dec. 1 Deadline Approaches for MTSU Guaranteed Scholarship Program

Middle Tennessee State University awards an array of guaranteed scholarships to qualifying first-time, incoming freshmen, but the deadline to take advantage is quickly approaching.

Prospective students for the 2025-26 academic year must have a complete application on file with the MTSU Admissions Office by Sunday, Dec. 1, to be considered for an academic merit guaranteed scholarship, ranging from $3,500 to $8,000 per year for four years based on ACT scores and GPA.

Prospective students can apply by going to https://www.mtsu.edu/how-to-apply/

and following the prompts.

The deadline includes those wanting to be a part of the next group of medical school students in the partnership — the Medical School Early Acceptance Program — MTSU and the College of Basic and Applied Sciences has with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee announced the enhancement of the True Blue Scholarship in 2022, almost doubling the amount from a total of $8,000 to $14,000

over four years, while also announcing a Centennial Scholarship that awards a total of $32,000 over four years.

This fall, during daily campus tours, True Blue Tour and True Blue Preview events, MTSU recruiters’ visits to schools and other outreach, McPhee and other representatives are encouraging prospective students to meet the application deadline to secure those guaranteed dollars to ease the burden of college tuition.

“High school seniors with an ACT of 22 or higher and a 3.5 GPA are encouraged to apply now to meet the Dec. 1 application deadline,” said Laurie Witherow, vice

provost for Enrollment Management.

“Apply immediately and don’t miss out on this guaranteed investment in your future and a great education at MTSU. Students will need to act quickly to request transcripts, finalize other details and go ahead and complete the process.”

Guaranteed scholarships for qualifying students include:

• Centennial Scholarship (34 to 36 ACT/3.5 or higher GPA) — $8,000 per year.

• Trustee Scholarship (30 to 33 ACT/3.5 or higher GPA) — $5,000 per year.

• Presidential Scholarship (25 to 29 ACT/3.5 or higher GPA) — $4,500 per year.

• True Blue Scholarship (22 to 24 ACT/3.5 or higher GPA) — $3,500 per year.

Students who are awarded must accept the scholarship by May 1, 2025, Witherow said.

Students scoring 30 and above on the ACT and with a minimum 3.5 high school GPA can apply for MTSU’s highest academic award, the Buchanan Fellowship, a

competitive and selective full-tuition scholarship offered through the University Honors College. A separate application for this offering is also due Dec. 1. For more

information, go to www.mtsu.edu/honors.

The deadline for transfer students to apply to potentially receive guaranteed scholarships is Feb. 15.

For questions about admissions, financial aid and more, call 615-898-2111 or visit the MTSU One Stop.

