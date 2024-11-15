Photo of the Day: November 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The electric atmosphere of one of Middle Tennessee’s most storied high school football rivalries returned on November 1 as the Ravenwood Raptors hosted the Brentwood Bruins in the annual “Battle of the Woods.”

The evening included a special guest from Wing Blade Falconry to get everyone pumped up for the game.

Ravenwood came out victorious with a 21-3 win over Brentwood. Ravenwood plays tonight in Week 2 of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. They face the Franklin Admirals.

