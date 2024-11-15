OBITUARY: Julie Elizabeth Noland Catterton

Julie Elizabeth Noland Catterton passed away on November 13, 2024 surrounded by her family at the age of 67.

Julie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Chuck; son, David (Tinamarie) Catterton; granddaughter, Addison Catterton; sisters, Charlotte (Craig) Adams and Shannon (Kevin) Sumner and father, David Noland.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sue Caroline Noland.

She was born and raised on a dairy farm in Fines Creek, North Carolina and truly loved coming home to visit and spending time there with her family.

Julie was a 1980 graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a Masters in Education, where she was a member and Vice President of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was a lifelong supporter of her alma mater and loved tailgating and rooting on the Vols with her family and friends.

One of her favorite roles was serving as an administrative assistant to the youth department at Brentwood United Methodist Church and most recently administrative assistant to the Senior Pastor at West End United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the Chancel Choir at Brentwood United Methodist Church for 42 years and was a member of the Goodpath Sunday School class.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, cooking, taking daily walks with her friends, spending time at the beach, and UT football.

Julie will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and “Nana” who never met a stranger, was a friend to many, a true “party sparkler”, loving life and always celebrating everyone’s joys along the way.

In her final days, even the hospital staff stated that they could tell by the number of people who came by to see Julie, hold her hand, and share stories, that Julie was an extraordinary person to have such devoted friends and family. So many of her friends were a great comfort to her and her family during this time, exemplifying how many lives she touched.

A celebraton of life will be at 1:00 on Monday, November 18, 2024 in the chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church. A time of visitation with the family will be from 11:00 to 1:00 in the Chapel Narthex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, Attention: BRCA Research Fund, 4315 Kingston Pike, Suite 210, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Julie, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

