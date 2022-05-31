Here’s How Fans Can Play Cornhole with Their Favorite Country Artist

Craig Campbell’s Celebrity Cornhole Challenge was paused the past two years, but he and a fun cast of cornstars are back to toss bags and raise money to benefit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

The 8th annual event will take place Tuesday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Winner’s Bar & Grill in Midtown Nashville. Craig has been a national spokesman for Fight CRC for many years, honoring the memory of his father who passed away with colorectal cancer at age 36.

“We are BACK!” said Craig. “This year will be bigger and better than ever with a great lineup of artists and celebrities. We can’t wait to get back to throwing bags and raising money for Fight CRC. We will see y’all there!”

Fans can place bids HERE to compete on one of the 16 teams alongside the likes of Abby Anderson, Drew Baldridge, Mindy Campbell, Ryan Charles (Jiggy Buckaroo), Lucas Hoge, Alexandra Kay, Thomas Mac, Ian Munsick, Neon Union (two teams), Jerrod Niemann, Heath Sanders, Holly Stocks, Chuck Wicks, and Craig himself.

“Craig is a true partner in the fight against colorectal cancer as he’s used his voice to raise awareness and create change by speaking out with his personal story,” said Anjee Davis, Fight CRC President. “We are so excited that the Cornhole Challenge is back and bigger than ever.”

New this year is a special edition of Nashville’s popular Whiskey Jam Parking Lot Show that will take place in the same location immediately following the cornhole tournament. Craig will headline, and Abby Anderson, Ryan Charles, Thomas Mac, Neon Union, and a special guest or two are set to perform.

Watching the tournament and concert is free and open to the public. A very limited number of 25 VIP tickets are being offered, which includes a group meet & greet photo with celebrity participants, two drink tickets, an event swag bag and a premium view of the tournament.

A variety of items and experiences have been donated to The Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge for an exciting online auction. Anyone unable to attend the event but wish to support Fight CRC may make a donation to the organization.

Click HERE to bid to participate, purchase VIP tickets, view the online auction, or make a donation.

When not on tour or writing new music, Craig has been busy at the Grindstone Cowboy, a unique coffee shop, restaurant and music venue he and his wife Mindy opened in Eagleville, Tennessee last month. Housed in an historic building in the heart of town, Grindstone Cowboy offers a variety of fresh coffee, pastries, sandwiches, live music and Craig’s exclusive C.C. Cold Beer on tap, read more here.