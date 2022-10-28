Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits.

Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”

Williams’ personal hairstylist and co-founder of Good Dye Young, Brian O’Conner also shared on social media about the salon opening. Stating, “IT’S HAPPENING! I am SO excited to say that Hayley and I are opening our VERY OWN hair salon in Nashville, TN called FRUITS! This has been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old and I can’t believe I’m finally able to say this. @fruitshairlab will be opening soon… stay tuned for more info.”

Fruits is now open at 1229 Martin Street, Nashville as of Thursday, October 27th. O’Conner shared on opening day, “Opening day at @fruitshairlab today 👏 It still doesn’t feel real. You can now call the salon to book your appointments. We can’t wait to do your hair. See you soon.”

Unlike most salons, which charge different prices for men’s and women’s haircuts, Fruits states, “Hair has no gender. Our haircut prices reflect length of time your appt takes as well as the stylist’s education level.” They also offer wash and dry, color, hair extensions, and makeup (you can choose eyes or full face).

As a Green Circle Salon, Fruits is a carbon-neutral business that practices sustainability; they charge each client a small eco fee of $1.45 with each appointment. You can book an appointment by calling 615-964-7999.

Find all the details about Fruits here.