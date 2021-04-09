Hattie Jane’s Creamery Opens New Franklin Location

Hattie Jane’s Creamery in Franklin is officially open; the shop is currently hosting a soft opening. The new Franklin shop is located at 3078 Maddux Way, next to Herban Market. This is the first Hattie Jane’s shop to open in Williamson County.

Sharing the news via Instagram they state, “FRANKLIN — Hattie Jane’s officially opens to the public tomorrow! Come check out the new space from 12 – 9 pm!”

During the soft opening, they are still training staff and putting final touches on the shop. A grand opening announcement is coming soon.

Soft opening hours are Sunday – Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm and Friday – Saturday: 11 am – 10 pm.

Hattie Jane’s current locations are in downtown Murfreesboro at 116 N. Church St. and downtown Columbia at 16 Public Sq.

About Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is a small-batch scoop and coffee shop with locations in Columbia and Murfreesboro, Tenn., as well as future locations in Franklin and Nashville, Tenn. Its menu consists of creative ice creams that rotate seasonally, plus a handful of staple flavors, milkshakes, baked goods and specialty coffee beverages.