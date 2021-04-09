Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Franklin for April 9, 2021

These are the scores for Donut Shops in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Brentwood Donuts | Spring Hill Donuts

Restaurant Address Date Score Five Daughters Bakery 230 Franklin Road #11j 3/12/2021 94 Dunkin' Donuts 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 1/4/2021 95 Dunkin' Donuts 9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 8/9/2020 98 Tiny Little Donuts 328 5th Ave N Franklin 7/31/2020 100 Tiny Little Donuts 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 2/26/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.