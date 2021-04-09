Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Roll in Late Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Middle Tennessee for Friday evening.

A couple of thunderstorms may form in the heat of the afternoon on Friday. Any storms that form could produce localized gusty winds and hail.

Coverage of showers and storms will increase Friday night. Some storms could be severe, especially across the southwest counties of Middle Tennessee. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, some locally heavy

downpours will occur.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue Saturday, mainly in the morning. A couple of severe storms with damaging winds will be possible for areas east of I-65, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Daily Forecast (from National Weather Service)

Friday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.