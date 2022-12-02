Happening Friday: Get Festive with this Holiday Cocktail Event

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a Holly, Jolly Cocktail Festival – Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival, that is! This one-day fest takes place on Friday, December 2nd. The event starts at 6 PM and runs throughout the evening until 9 PM.

The Holiday Sprits Cocktail Festival is a stroll through The Factory at Franklin sipping festive cocktails, jingling along to holiday tunes, and visiting the big man in red himself! Each ticket includes entry to the event and 12 fun-sized yuletide cocktails. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports the TennGreen Land Conservancy, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list.

Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival will take place on December 2nd, 2022, at The Factory at Franklin, located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.holidayspiritstn.com. This event is 21+. Attendees must show a valid ID to enter the event.

Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival is produced by Events Hatched, an events production firm focused on community and brand engagement. Events Hatched festivals provide exceptional experiences while giving back to the community through non-profit partnerships. Events Hatched also produces Pups & Pints, Yoga on the Field, Bacon & Barrel, and Nashville Tequila Festival. Learn more at www.eventshatched.com.