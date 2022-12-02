Mark Your Calendar for the City of Fairview Christmas Parade on December 10

Photo from City of Fairview, TN Facebook

Come out to the City of Fairview on Saturday, December 10th at 4:30 pm for the traditional Christmas Parade.

If your business or organization would like to participate, please fill out the parade entry form and turn it in as soon as possible. If you would like an entry form, please email Richard Ross at rross@fairview-tn.org or you may come by city hall.

Click HERE for more information.

 

