Watch Sunday Football at Huckleberry Brewing During Happy Hour!

Huckleberry Brewing has been making a name for itself as a great food and drink destination in Cool Springs. They’re the perfect spot to grab some delicious food and thirst-quenching drinks and watch your favorite sports with your friends. With TVs throughout the restaurant, they’re sure to have your team up on the screen.

Are you a football fan? Well, Huckleberry Brewing has happy hour all day on Sundays! This makes it an ideal place to grab some drinks with your friends and enjoy the games to your heart’s content. Still not tempted to try it out? Here are some menu staples that are guaranteed to make your mouth water.

Food

Start your meal with a delicious appetizer of fried pickles served with house ranch and Gotcha sauce. For your entree, try out a fan favorite: the Brewery Burger. This amazing burger has two 4 oz ground beef patties with American cheese and is loaded up with caramelized onions and mushrooms. The burger is finished off with speared pickles and yummy Gotcha sauce. It’s a juicy, flavorful burger that is served with our crispy fries.

Fall Cocktails

Huckleberry Brewing has plenty of specialty fall cocktails to accompany your mouthwatering food and help you embrace the chill in the air.

Honey Maker

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, honey syrup, and fresh lemon juice

Hello Pumpkin

Absolut Vodka, Baileys, Kahlua, cream, and pumpkin syrup

Thyme After Thyme

Empress 1908 Gin, grapefruit juice, thyme syrup, and soda

Rita’s Apple

Lunazul Blanco, lime juice, apple cider, and ginger beer

In Too Deep

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, triple sec, lime juice, and cranberry juice

Happy Hour

For happy hour, you can enjoy some select cocktails at a discounted price. The Honey Mule is $4 while the Tennessee Mule, Tipsy Tea, and House Margarita are $7. There are also select appetizers available to split with the table or keep for yourself! Fried pickles and brussels sprouts are $6. Cheese fondue and red pepper hummus are $7 while fried green tomatoes are $8.

Happy hour is every day of the week. Monday – Friday stop by 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday happy hour is 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday we have happy hour prices ALL DAY!

Huckleberry Brewing

Check out their website to see the full menu. Stop by Huckleberry Brewing this Sunday to enjoy happy hour and watch the Tennessee Titans play the Philadelphia Eagles at 600 A Frazier Dr #135, Franklin, TN 37067.