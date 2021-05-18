Franklin Police Officers Save Man’s Life, Pulling him From Burning Car

Franklin Police Officers responding to a seemingly routine call early this morning ended up saving a man’s life.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Jordan Rd. and Westminster Dr. for an open-line 9-1-1 call from a mobile phone. While officers were on their way, they came across a vehicle that had driven off of the road and was on fire. The two officers moved quickly to free an unconscious driver from his seatbelt, pulling him from the car before it burst into flames. The driver, who is believed to have been having a medical emergency, was uninjured and is doing fine.





Officers David Edwards and Kyle Brink, the two officers in this video, are being lauded by their fellow officers as heroes. The Department plans to award both officers with commendations related to saving the driver’s life.