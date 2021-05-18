Franklin Police Officers Save Man’s Life, Pulling him From Burning Car

Franklin Police Officers responding to a seemingly routine call early this morning ended up saving a man’s life.
Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Jordan Rd. and Westminster Dr. for an open-line 9-1-1 call from a mobile phone. While officers were on their way, they came across a vehicle that had driven off of the road and was on fire. The two officers moved quickly to free an unconscious driver from his seatbelt, pulling him from the car before it burst into flames. The driver, who is believed to have been having a medical emergency, was uninjured and is doing fine.
Officers David Edwards and Kyle Brink, the two officers in this video, are being lauded by their fellow officers as heroes. The Department plans to award both officers with commendations related to saving the driver’s life.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.