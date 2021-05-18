Today’s Top Stories: May 18, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 18, 2021.
1Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Downtown Business Break-ins
Detectives are investigating after two businesses were burglarized in downtown Franklin. Read more.
2Former Franklin Securities Broker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing From Elderly Clients
A former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Raymond James), was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $933,500 from two elderly clients. Read More.
3Williamson County Property Transfers
See where houses sold for May 3-7, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
4Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location
Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.
5Mayors See Signs of Return to Normalcy
Recently local mayors spoke at Franklin Tomorrow’s “Breakfast with the Mayors” about Williamson County’s slow return to some sense of what life was like before COVID-19. Read More.