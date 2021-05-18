Today’s Top Stories: May 18, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 18, 2021.

business breakins downtown franklin

1Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Downtown Business Break-ins

Detectives are investigating after two businesses were burglarized in downtown Franklin. Read more.

2Former Franklin Securities Broker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing From Elderly Clients

A former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Raymond James), was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $933,500 from two elderly clients. Read More.

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for May 3-7, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

Shake Shack
photo by Donna Vissman

4Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location

Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.

person holding a face mask
Stock Image

5Mayors See Signs of Return to Normalcy

Recently local mayors spoke at Franklin Tomorrow’s “Breakfast with the Mayors” about Williamson County’s slow return to some sense of what life was like before COVID-19. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

