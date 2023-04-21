Franklin PD Offer Free Women’s Self-Defense Training

According to statistics, 78 women are forcibly raped every hour in the United States. Just as startling: One out of four college students reported being sexually assaulted sometime during their four years of school.

The Franklin Police Department is proud to offer free self-defense training to women who live or work in Williamson County. The training incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction & avoidance, as well as hands-on self-defense training by experienced police officers.

Williamson women are invited to join us for this 4-day series on May 9, 10, 16 and 17. All classes meet from 6pm – 9pm at Franklin Police Headquarters, 900 Columbia Avenue.

Space is limited, and registration is required

The 12-hour program is designed for the average woman with no previous experience or background in physical skills training. Mothers & daughters are encouraged to attend this free training together.

“Helping to provide this training is something that I always look forward to,” said RAD Instructor, Sergeant Amy Butler. “Participants walk away from this experience with a renewed feeling of confidence that they can avoid or overcome an attacker, we just show them how.”

For more information or to register, email Sergeant Amy Butler.

Click here to download a RAD registration form.