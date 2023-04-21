Morning Source – Main Street Festival 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Main Street Festival 2023 

Originally Aired: April 21, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

The free festival takes place in downtown Franklin on Saturday and Sunday with loads of entertainment, food, and artisans.

Find the latest information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

