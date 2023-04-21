Get Ready for Summer After Your Mastectomy

Getting ready for summer can be an exciting time, but for women who have undergone a mastectomy, it can also be a time of uncertainty and insecurity. The good news is that with the proper planning and preparation, it is possible to feel confident and comfortable in your own skin, and Pretty in Pink Boutique is here to help. Here are some tips and tricks for getting ready for summer after your mastectomy.

Breast Prothesis

Breast prostheses can help restore the shape and weight of your breast tissue, giving you a more natural look and feel. There are many different types of prostheses available, including lightweight foam options for swimming and exercise and silicone options that can be worn under clothing. Talk to your doctor or a certified fitter at Pretty in Pink Boutique to find the best options for you.

Choose Comfortable Swimwear

There are many options for swimwear that can help you feel confident and comfortable after a mastectomy. Look for swimsuits with built-in pockets that can hold priest prostheses securely in place, or consider swimwear specifically designed for women who have undergone a mastectomy. These options often feature higher necklines and wider straps for added coverage and support.

Protect Your Skin

Sun protection is important for everyone, but it is especially important for women who have undergone a mastectomy. Scar tissue can be more sensitive to the sun’s rays, and some women may also experience lymphedema, a swelling of the arm or chest that can be triggered by sun exposure. Be sure to wear sunscreen with a high SPF, and consider wearing a hat or other protective clothing when spending time outdoors.

Stay Active

Exercise is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle after a mastectomy, and it can also help boost your mood and self-confidence. Look for activities that you enjoy and feel comfortable for you, whether that’s swimming, walking, or practicing yoga. If you are experiencing pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor or physical therapist for guidance on exercises that are safe and effective for you.

See Support

Coping with the physical and emotional effects of a mastectomy can be challenging, and it is important to have a strong support network in place. Reach out to friends and family members for help and support, and consider joining a support group for women who have undergone a mastectomy. These groups can provide a safe and supportive space to share experiences and connect with others who are going through similar challenges.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Getting ready for summer after a mastectomy may require some extra planning and preparation, but with the right resources and support, it is possible to feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. Remember that everyone’s journey is different, and there is no one “right” way to navigate life after a mastectomy. Take your time, be kind to yourself, and focus on what makes you feel strong and beautiful

Pretty in Pink Boutique is here to support you through your journey and help you find summer clothing that makes you feel confident in your skin again. Schedule your appointment with one of the certified fitters at Pretty in Pink Boutique today!