Franklin Fire Station 7 Holds Grand Opening

Celebrate the grand opening of Franklin Fire Station 7 today, Tuesday, June 29, from 3pm – 5pm.
The station is located at 1972 John Fitzgerald Dr. (bordered by the Williamson County Ag Expo Center and Mikey’s Motors). Those who plan to attend can park on John Fitzgerald Drive at the Ag Expo Center. Mikey’s Motors will provide a shuttle service.
The event will include a “hose-uncoupling” ceremony for the new station and a traditional “wetdown” ceremony for the apparatus. Children and adults may help wash the trucks and place them into service. In addition, station tours, free snoballs from Retro Sno, plastic fire hats for children, and much more will be available.
Station 7 is the first Franklin fire station to include an ambulance wing, which was funded by Williamson County and staffed by Williamson Medical Center EMS personnel.
