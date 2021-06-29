Dolly Invites Carly Pearce to Become an Opry Member

Carly Pearce was surprised by Dolly Parton with an invitation to become an Opry member.
Via Facebook, the Grand Ole Opry shared, “Our very own Dolly Parton shared some special news with Carly Pearce! Here’s a hint…YOU’RE LOOKING AT THE NEXT MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY! From Dollywood to will-be Opry member on August 3! Check out the moment it all happened below.”
Pearce believed she was taping a segment for Dollywood theme park where she performed when she was 16-years-old but then Dolly walks in and shares the good news.
“Carly Pearce and the Opry have enjoyed a most special relationship since even before she made her Opry debut,” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers in a release. “We’ve loved every minute of watching her star grow over the past few years and are thankful she reveres the Opry after more than 80 appearances even more than she did on her first night with us. Every night she plays the Opry, I try to make my way back to her to thank her for taking the time to visit us. Every single time she replies, ‘It’s my favorite place to be.’ Here’s to the Opry being Carly’s favorite place to be for the rest of what will no doubt be a long, successful career.”
Pearce will be inducted on Tuesday, August 3.
