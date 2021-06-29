Williamson County Property Transfers June 14

See where houses sold for June 14-18, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$440,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3
|2784 Rutland Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$619,100.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|131 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 4
|722 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$687,484.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1010 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$641,115.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1252 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$550,250.00
|991 Westhaven Blvd #12
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|202 Old Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|309 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Johnson-jones
|2630 York Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 3
|2005 Loston Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1110 Waverly Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$880,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1217 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,522,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5113 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$284,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,370,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 3
|9264 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|4184 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Keystone Sec 1
|1745 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2705 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1615 Pacer Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,450,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8032 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$11,600,000.00
|Bowie Commons
|7008 City Center Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$425,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1
|9725 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$280,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7101 Catherine Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$515,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1627 Volunteer Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1915 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$384,900.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2111 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$632,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|204 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$689,500.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|218 Gloucester St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$80,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|318 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6113 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1503 Kimberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$528,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec5
|2021 Firtree Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|612 Lawrin Park
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$371,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1715 Dorset Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,307,678.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7581 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$709,193.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|930 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$765,754.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|5007 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$512,000.00
|6827 Glenn Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$53,500.00
|6625 Hatcher Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$297,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6023 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1017 Brittain Downs Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$957,320.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|806 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,320,000.00
|2342 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,320,000.00
|2340 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$779,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7040 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$575,000.00
|Monticello Sec 3
|109 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$8,250.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$885,000.00
|724 Fair St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$641,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2
|2214 Chantry Place Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$595,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2
|3029 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,120,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2913 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$490,000.00
|Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$524,336.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2724 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Richards Glen Sec 2
|200 Padgett Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$929,000.00
|7615 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$344,400.00
|7110 Waynes Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$815,000.00
|2507 Lewisburg Pk
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$457,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6064 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2788 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$480,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3024 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,199,201.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|383 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$358,125.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|4002 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$507,000.00
|Cedarhill
|240 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Reifschneider Darrel
|2850 Hurt Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Century Ind Park Sec 1
|203 Beasley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$701,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8
|444 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$358,000.00
|West End Circle
|801 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|1600 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|5168 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$596,100.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a
|2616 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$370,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 1
|1109 Cross Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,650,000.00
|Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$689,275.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7065 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,300,000.00
|Deerfield Sec 1
|1007 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,225,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec1
|2327 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|1111 Beechs Tavern Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$308,000.00
|Cherry Valley
|Cherry Grove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$556,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|105 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$829,900.00
|Summerlyn Sec4
|1920 Vine St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2
|1609 Dandelion Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,606,768.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|825 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,342.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2030 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|125 Gen J B Hood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$480,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|284 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$720,000.00
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph2
|2120 Sugar Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$140,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|215 Kelbrook Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$153,978.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1042 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$2,300,000.00
|Edenbrook Estates
|9520 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Eulas Glen Ph1
|1981 Eulas Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|206 Mary Webb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Monticello Sec 5-c
|241 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,065,000.00
|Brooklands
|4317 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$175,000.00
|Brooklands
|4317 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Brooklands
|4317 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Brooklands
|4317 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$199,900.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1307 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$140,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|956 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$140,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|952 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$930,403.00
|Natures Landing
|4018 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|2014 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|130 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a
|3141 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$695,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 3
|4023 Trail Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$360,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 5
|1710 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$440,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|5000 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Preserve @ Concord
|9486 Highland Bend Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,060,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9712 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$536,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|1059 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 1
|2025 Daylily Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$582,000.00
|Hill Addn
|1101 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|656 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9040 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$569,380.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3000 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$910,731.00
|Kingsbarns
|4010 Wingfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$285,000.00
|Spring Hill Business Park
|4918 Main St #4
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$317,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 204
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$881,855.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3204 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,590,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|213 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3101 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$527,500.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|123 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$339,900.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|42 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$576,200.00
|Wades Grove Sec9
|4013 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,844,358.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9259 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,139,554.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|730 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$840,515.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3208 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 16
|800 Kathridge Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$384,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 305
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,465,746.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5200 Second Creek Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|533 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,850,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8025 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$320,000.00
|Brooklands
|Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10
|445 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$328,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 12
|2505 Euclid Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$870,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,750,000.00
|Brownstones @
|130 1st Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|515 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$696,595.00
|Concord Green Sec 1
|8013 Warner Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|4657 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$435,900.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|3010 Carpenter Pass
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$285,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7145 Catherine Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|304 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$5,300,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 33
|625 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$351,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2268 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$335,000.00
|Stone Valley
|2280 Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 8
|2441 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,326,000.00
|River Landing Sec 2
|428 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$416,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec8
|5018 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$910,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3027 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$524,252.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7429 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$316,000.00
|Wallaces Sec 3
|Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$565,000.00
|Watson Kevin
|5913 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$581,300.00
|Whittmore Ph1
|1031 Crossfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b
|8040 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$685,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e
|2360 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$650,000.00
|4426 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$499,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5109 Albert Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$630,250.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|3030 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$450,000.00
|Aberleigh
|5111 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$299,900.00
|Petra Commons
|104 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$865,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|437 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$517,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1212 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|104 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$402,237.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2003 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$945,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4
|9020 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|120 Good Neighbor Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|1101 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3069 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$263,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #e-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1605 Ridley Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|3400 Mcgee Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1100 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$706,500.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|428 Galloway Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$281,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|1030 Walesworth Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$355,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 4
|2951 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,550,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec7
|1875 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$370,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1708 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$535,000.00
|Marshall Place
|8903 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
