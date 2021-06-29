Williamson County Property Transfers June 14

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 14-18, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$440,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 32784 Rutland CtThompsons StationTN37179
$619,100.00Sullivan Farms Sec B131 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Carondelet Sec 4722 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$687,484.00Riverbluff Sec31010 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$641,115.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1252 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$550,250.00991 Westhaven Blvd #12FranklinTN37064
$585,000.00202 Old Liberty PkFranklinTN37064
$530,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A309 Larkspur CvFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Johnson-jones2630 York RdNolensvilleTN37135
$675,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 32005 Loston CtFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211110 Waverly PlaceFranklinTN37067
$880,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31217 Knox Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,522,000.00Fountainhead Sec 45113 Woodland Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$284,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 301FranklinTN37064
$1,370,000.00Lansdowne Sec 39264 Prestmoor PlBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 14184 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Keystone Sec 11745 Masters DrFranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Residences @ South Wind2705 Kennedy CtFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Ridgeport Sec 11615 Pacer CtSpring HillTN37174
$2,450,000.00Troubadour Sec78032 Backwoods Pvt DrArringtonTN37014
$11,600,000.00Bowie Commons7008 City Center WayFairviewTN37062
$425,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 19725 Northfork DrBrentwoodTN37027
$280,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37101 Catherine DrFairviewTN37062
$515,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11627 Volunteer CtBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Traditions Sec31915 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
$384,900.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12111 Quail CtFranklinTN37064
$632,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5204 Verde Meadow DrFranklinTN37067
$689,500.00Yorktown Sec 2218 Gloucester StFranklinTN37064
$80,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3318 Holcombe LnFranklinTN37064
$705,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6113 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$1,900,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 71503 Kimberleigh CtFranklinTN37069
$528,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec52021 Firtree WayThompsons StationTN37179
$450,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2612 Lawrin ParkFranklinTN37069
$371,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11715 Dorset CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,307,678.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47581 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$709,193.00Westhaven Sec52930 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$765,754.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec385007 Fullbright CtFranklinTN37064
$512,000.006827 Glenn LnCollege GroveTN37046
$53,500.006625 Hatcher LnThompsons StationTN37179
$297,000.00Morningside Sec 26023 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$850,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11017 Brittain Downs DrNolensvilleTN37135
$957,320.00Westhaven Sec52806 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$1,320,000.002342 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
$1,320,000.002340 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
$779,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec17040 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
$575,000.00Monticello Sec 3109 Arlington PlFranklinTN37064
$8,250.00Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$885,000.00724 Fair StFranklinTN37064
$641,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 22214 Chantry Place LnThompsons StationTN37179
$595,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec23029 Grunion LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,250,000.00Kingston RdFairviewTN37062
$1,120,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12913 Polo Club RdNashvilleTN37221
$490,000.00Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
$524,336.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2724 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$550,000.00Richards Glen Sec 2200 Padgett CtFranklinTN37067
$929,000.007615 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$344,400.007110 Waynes LnFairviewTN37062
$815,000.002507 Lewisburg PkSpring HillTN37174
$457,000.00Morningside Sec 26064 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$450,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22788 Aston Woods LnThompsons StationTN37179
$480,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 13024 Liberty Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$1,199,201.00Stephens Valley Sec6383 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$358,125.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 34002 Gersham CtSpring HillTN37174
$507,000.00Cedarhill240 Granger View CirFranklinTN37064
$590,000.00Reifschneider Darrel2850 Hurt RdSpring HillTN37174
$1,300,000.00Century Ind Park Sec 1203 Beasley DrFranklinTN37064
$701,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8444 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
$358,000.00West End Circle801 West End CirFranklinTN37064
$275,000.001600 W Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 415168 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
$596,100.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a2616 Paddock Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$370,000.00Cross Creek Sec 11109 Cross Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$1,650,000.00Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$689,275.00Falls Grove Sec67065 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,300,000.00Deerfield Sec 11007 Scramblers KnobFranklinTN37069
$1,225,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec12327 Harts Landmark DrFranklinTN37069
$1,200,000.001111 Beechs Tavern Pvt TrlFranklinTN37069
$308,000.00Cherry ValleyCherry Grove RdFranklinTN37069
$556,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J105 Crestfield PlFranklinTN37069
$829,900.00Summerlyn Sec41920 Vine StNolensvilleTN37135
$575,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 21609 Dandelion CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,606,768.00Westhaven Sec54825 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$900,342.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382030 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1125 Gen J B Hood DrFranklinTN37069
$480,000.00Commons @ Gateway284 Gateway CtFranklinTN37069
$720,000.00Sherwood Green Estates Ph22120 Sugar Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
$140,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3215 Kelbrook DrNolensvilleTN37135
$153,978.00Stephens Valley Sec61042 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$2,300,000.00Edenbrook Estates9520 Edenbrook CtBrentwoodTN37027
$800,000.00Eulas Glen Ph11981 Eulas WayNolensvilleTN37135
$550,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec7206 Mary Webb StFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Monticello Sec 5-c241 Poteat PlFranklinTN37064
$1,065,000.00Brooklands4317 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$175,000.00Brooklands4317 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$575,000.00Brooklands4317 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Brooklands4317 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$199,900.00Brentwood Hills Sec 21307 Robert E Lee LnBrentwoodTN37027
$140,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3956 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135
$140,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3952 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135
$930,403.00Natures Landing4018 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Echelon Sec12014 Echelon DrFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2130 Prince William LnFranklinTN37064
$535,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a3141 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
$695,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 34023 Trail Ridge DrFranklinTN37067
$360,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 51710 Shane DrSpring HillTN37174
$440,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec35000 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$1,350,000.00Preserve @ Concord9486 Highland Bend CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,060,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone9712 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
$536,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs1059 Harvey Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,200,000.00Garden Club Sec 12025 Daylily DrFranklinTN37067
$582,000.00Hill Addn1101 Parkview DrFranklinTN37064
$785,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3656 Springlake DrFranklinTN37064
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec79040 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$569,380.00Stream Valley Sec173000 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
$910,731.00Kingsbarns4010 Wingfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$285,000.00Spring Hill Business Park4918 Main St #4Spring HillTN37174
$317,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 204FranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Tollgate Village Sec15Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$881,855.00Daventry Sec23204 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$1,590,000.00Westhaven Sec33213 Cavanaugh LnFranklinTN37064
$740,000.00Benevento Ph 13101 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
$527,500.00Residences Of Grant Park123 Grant Park DrFranklinTN37067
$339,900.00Prescott Place Ph 342 Prescott PlFranklinTN37069
$576,200.00Wades Grove Sec94013 Madrid DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,844,358.00Witherspoon Sec69259 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,139,554.00Westhaven Sec52730 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$840,515.00Daventry Sec23208 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Chenoweth Sec 16800 Kathridge CtBrentwoodTN37027
$384,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 305FranklinTN37064
$1,465,746.00Water Leaf Sec15200 Second Creek LnFranklinTN37064
$590,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1533 Mildenhall LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,850,000.00Troubadour Sec78025 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$320,000.00BrooklandsPeyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10445 Avon River RdFranklinTN37064
$328,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 122505 Euclid DrSpring HillTN37174
$870,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,750,000.00Brownstones @130 1st Ave SFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1515 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
$696,595.00Concord Green Sec 18013 Warner RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,175,000.004657 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
$435,900.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 33010 Carpenter PassPrimm SpringsTN38476
$285,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37145 Catherine DrFairviewTN37062
$750,000.00Avalon Sec 7304 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
$5,300,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 33625 Bakers Bridge AveFranklinTN37064
$351,000.00Wakefield Sec 32268 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$335,000.00Stone Valley2280 Lewisburg PikeFranklinTN37064
$575,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 82441 Orchard StNolensvilleTN37135
$1,326,000.00River Landing Sec 2428 Coburn LnFranklinTN37069
$416,000.00Wades Grove Sec85018 Speight StSpring HillTN37174
$910,000.00Garden Club Sec 23027 Coral Bell LnFranklinTN37067
$524,252.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37429 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$316,000.00Wallaces Sec 3Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
$565,000.00Watson Kevin5913 N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$581,300.00Whittmore Ph11031 Crossfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$675,000.00Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b8040 Warren DrNolensvilleTN37135
$685,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e2360 Stockwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$650,000.004426 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
$499,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25109 Albert DrBrentwoodTN37027
$630,250.00Belshire Ph 23030 Everleigh PlSpring HillTN37174
$450,000.00Aberleigh5111 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$299,900.00Petra Commons104 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
$865,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park437 Truman Rd WFranklinTN37064
$517,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11212 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
$450,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2104 Prince William LnFranklinTN37064
$402,237.00Cumberland Estates Ph32003 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$945,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 49020 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00120 Good Neighbor RdFranklinTN37064
$1,850,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 41101 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
$700,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43069 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$263,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #e-2FranklinTN37064
$900,000.00Keystone Sec 51605 Ridley CtFranklinTN37064
$475,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-b3400 Mcgee CvThompsons StationTN37179
$325,000.00Hillsboro Acres1100 Howell DrFranklinTN37069
$706,500.00Sullivan Farms Sec C428 Galloway DrFranklinTN37064
$281,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-11030 Walesworth DrFranklinTN37069
$355,000.00Candlewood Sec 42951 Hearthside DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,550,000.00Morgan Farms Sec71875 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
$370,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 291708 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$535,000.00Marshall Place8903 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027

