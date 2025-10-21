Former Williamson County Deputy Pleads Guilty in Child Exploitation Case

A former deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has entered a guilty plea in Chattanooga to a federal child exploitation charge, according to court records filed on October 16, WSMV reports.

Investigators said the case began when an undercover FBI agent posed online as a 14-year-old girl. In June, Joseph Slabaugh used the messaging app Kik to communicate with the agent and attempted to obtain explicit images, according to the plea agreement.

At the time of the incident, Slabaugh was employed as a deputy. He now faces a sentence of up to ten years in prison, a possible $250,000 fine, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

