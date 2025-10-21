AAA: TN Gas Prices Fall Three Cents

Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling three cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.68, which is 10 cents less expensive than one month ago and 11 cents less than one year ago.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline could reach the 3-dollar mark for the first time in 4 years. Since last week, the national average has dropped five cents to $3.03. Several factors are behind the drop, including falling crude oil prices, lower gasoline demand, and cheaper winter-blend gasoline at the pump. The tropics have been relatively quiet, and storm activity hasn’t had an impact on gas prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.91 million b/d last week to 8.45 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 219.1 million barrels to 218.8 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 43 cents to settle at $58.27 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.73), Cleveland ($2.72), Jackson ($2.71)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.56), Chattanooga ($2.62), Morristown ($2.63)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.684 $2.691 $2.710 $2.787 $2.799 Chattanooga $2.627 $2.638 $2.647 $2.702 $2.732 Knoxville $2.681 $2.685 $2.715 $2.796 $2.748 Memphis $2.699 $2.703 $2.758 $2.801 $2.838 Nashville $2.731 $2.742 $2.738 $2.841 $2.831 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

SOURCE: AAA

