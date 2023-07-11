Former Stagehand for County Star Randy Travis Fatally Shot by Wife in Nashville

A former stagehand for country artist Randy Travis was killed over the weekend.

Thomas Roberts, 68, died of a single gunshot wound to his chest on the front porch of his residence. MNPD’s Homicide Unit detectives charged his wife, Christine Ann Roberts, 72, with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting at their 1212 Howard Avenue home.

East Precinct officers responded to the call at 8 p.m. They encountered Christine Roberts, who said that she shot her husband because he had cheated on her. A pistol was recovered.

According to WSMV, Thomas Roberts was a former stagehand for country artist Randy Travis. He worked with Travis for around 20 years.

Christine Roberts bond was set at $100,000.