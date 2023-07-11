WCS Student Athletes Celebrated at 2023 WILLCO Awards

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-

The WCS student-athletes got the star treatment at the 2023 WILLCO Awards. The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more.

Congratulations to the winners listed below:

Girls Basketball

  • Braley Bushman, Page High

Boys Basketball

  • Jett Montgomery, Independence High

Girls Bowling

  • Annika Midgley, Franklin High

Boys Bowling

  • Brayden Didier, Franklin High

Girls Cross-Country

  • Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Boys Cross-Country

  • Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Football, Defense

  • Taylor Wein, Nolensville High

Football, Offense

  • Colin Hurd, Page High

Football, Player of the Year

  • Colin Hurd, Page High

Girls Golf

  • Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin High

Boys Golf

  • Michael Hake, Ravenwood High

Girls Soccer

  • Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High

Volleyball

  • Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood High

Girls Wrestling

  • Rylee Lent, Independence High

Boys Wrestling

  • Landon Desselle, Summit High

Cheer

  • Addison Meakin, Brentwood High

Dance

  • Hayden Sloan, Centennial High

Baseball

  • Ethan McElvain, Nolensville High

Boys Soccer

  • Cooper Bailey, Brentwood High

Softball

  • Rylan Smith, Nolensville High

Girls Tennis

  • Grace Stout, Ravenwood High

Boys Tennis

  • Evan Ly, Brentwood High

Girls Track

  • Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Boys Track

  • Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Student-Athlete of the Year

  • Nate Martinez, Independence High

John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award

  • Miles Katawala, Centennial High

Media Student of the Year

  • Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Sponsor of the Year

  • Copy Solutions

Courage Award

  • Jake Wilson Family
  • Page High Football

Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year

  • Lyla Gardner, Franklin High

Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year

  • Ronan O’Connell, Page High

Female Athlete of the Year

  • Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Male Athlete of the Year

  • Ronan O’Connell, Page High

Female Sports Coach of the Year

  • Nathan Clapp, Page High Soccer

Male Sports Coach of the Year

  • Mike Purcell, Brentwood High Soccer

Outside the Lines

  • Eleanor Asbury, Summit High
  • Lilli Drescher, Summit High
  • Gabby Madeline, Page High
  • Cyrus McMillen, Page High
  • Nicole Rizane, Summit High
  • Melanie Yepez, Independence High

Female Sports Team of the Year

  • Page High Soccer

Male Sports Team of the Year

  • Brentwood High Soccer

Flag Football

  • Bella Macaso, Ravenwood High

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here