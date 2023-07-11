WCS Student Athletes Celebrated at 2023 WILLCO Awards

The WCS student-athletes got the star treatment at the 2023 WILLCO Awards. The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more.
Congratulations to the winners listed below:
Girls Basketball
- Braley Bushman, Page High
Boys Basketball
- Jett Montgomery, Independence High
Girls Bowling
- Annika Midgley, Franklin High
Boys Bowling
- Brayden Didier, Franklin High
Girls Cross-Country
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Boys Cross-Country
- Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
Football, Defense
- Taylor Wein, Nolensville High
Football, Offense
- Colin Hurd, Page High
Football, Player of the Year
- Colin Hurd, Page High
Girls Golf
- Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin High
Boys Golf
- Michael Hake, Ravenwood High
Girls Soccer
- Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High
Volleyball
- Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood High
Girls Wrestling
- Rylee Lent, Independence High
Boys Wrestling
- Landon Desselle, Summit High
Cheer
- Addison Meakin, Brentwood High
Dance
- Hayden Sloan, Centennial High
Baseball
- Ethan McElvain, Nolensville High
Boys Soccer
- Cooper Bailey, Brentwood High
Softball
- Rylan Smith, Nolensville High
Girls Tennis
- Grace Stout, Ravenwood High
Boys Tennis
- Evan Ly, Brentwood High
Girls Track
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Boys Track
- Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
Student-Athlete of the Year
- Nate Martinez, Independence High
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award
- Miles Katawala, Centennial High
Media Student of the Year
- Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
Sponsor of the Year
- Copy Solutions
Courage Award
- Jake Wilson Family
- Page High Football
Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year
- Lyla Gardner, Franklin High
Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year
- Ronan O’Connell, Page High
Female Athlete of the Year
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Male Athlete of the Year
- Ronan O’Connell, Page High
Female Sports Coach of the Year
- Nathan Clapp, Page High Soccer
Male Sports Coach of the Year
- Mike Purcell, Brentwood High Soccer
Outside the Lines
- Eleanor Asbury, Summit High
- Lilli Drescher, Summit High
- Gabby Madeline, Page High
- Cyrus McMillen, Page High
- Nicole Rizane, Summit High
- Melanie Yepez, Independence High
Female Sports Team of the Year
- Page High Soccer
Male Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Soccer
Flag Football
- Bella Macaso, Ravenwood High