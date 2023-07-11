Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 11, 2023.
GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning. Read more.
3Franklin Police Working to Identify Several Young Children Who Were Drugged and Raped by a Soccer Coach
A heartbreaking investigation is underway as Franklin Police work to identify several young children who were drugged and raped by a Franklin man. Read more.
Two players, one in Nashville and one in Clinton, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the Nashville player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000. Read more.
Goo Goo Cluster, Nashville’s iconic candy brand, has announced the newest premium collaboration in the extensive confection line up, the Puckett’s Premium Goo Goo, available beginning Tuesday, July 18. Read more.