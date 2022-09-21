Five Questions with Amy Alexander, Executive Director for The Refuge Center for Counseling About Find Hope Franklin

Amy Alexander, Executive Director for The Refuge Center For Counseling answered five questions about Find Hope Franklin.

How did you get involved with Find Hope Franklin?

In 2019, Mayor Ken Moore and Cindy Siler from Mercy Community Healthcare invited me to be a part of Find Hope Franklin. It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside a diverse group of professionals who all have incredible passion and commitment to fulfill the mission of reducing the stigma associated with mental health and to create an environment where anyone can feel empowered to request help. Because when individuals and families can access supportive resources, it improves the overall wellness of our community.

Mayor Ken Moore has declared September as Suicide Prevention Month. How is The Refuge Center for Counseling involved?

As part of Suicide Prevention month, The Refuge Center for Counseling is hosting our annual community event, Live Intentionally. This year, our theme is Equip: The Tools We Need to Address the Child and Teen Mental Health Crises. Suicide ranks as the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 5-14. And is currently the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 15-24. Most people don’t realize that our youth are some of the most at risk for suicide. This event will help anyone working with young people such as teachers, youth pastors, and pastors. And, of course, all parents need this information.

Tell us more about what is happening with our child and teen population.

Suicide among youth tripled from 2007 to 2017, so this was a trend even before the pandemic. However, Covid-19 really affected our kids. At The Refuge Center for Counseling, we are seeing our child and teen clients come into counseling for transition anxiety, especially in the Williamson County high achieving school system. Other issues include self-harm, eating disorders, and grief and loss. Parents are often struggling with behavioral issues in their children such as defiance, difficulty coping, age regression, lying about small things, overwhelming feelings, and divorce adjustment. Honestly, it is a complicated time to be young right now.

What can we do to help our children, teens and young adults?

As Mayor Moore mentioned during his proclamation, the key to suicide reduction is awareness, education, and treatment. During our Live Intentionally event, we have a panel of speakers who will each give a presentation on the issues facing our young people right now. It excites us that this includes Amanda Fisher, LMSW at Franklin Special School District and fellow Find Hope Franklin member, who will each give a presentation titled “Warning Signs for Self-Harm and Suicidal Ideation.” There are also QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide prevention trainings through The Refuge Center for Counseling and Franklin Tomorrow.

What is your biggest goal going forward?

As a society, I think our reaction to hard news is to look in the other direction and say this won’t happen to me or my community, or to be overly concerned and get overwhelmed. While the stats are concerning and we are facing a difficult reality, there is hope. Our community can start with the resources like those through Find Hope Franklin. Do your best to be aware of the symptoms, take the time to inquire as to the wellbeing of your family and friends, and know that a simple phone call, message, handshake, or hug can go a long way towards helping someone realize that suicide is not the answer. The stigma around mental health is decreasing, so don’t be afraid to get the assistance you need for yourself or your family.