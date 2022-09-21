Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 21, 2022.
Coffee & Coconuts, located at 4000 Hughes Crossing in Franklin’s Berry Farms community, is under new management. Honest Coffee Roasters, which opened a location at The Factory in Franklin in 2015, announced that the Berry Farms coffee shop will transition into Honest Coffee Roasters. Read more.
On Monday, September 19th at 8:30 PM SHPD officers responded to Harvey Park (4001 Miles Johnson Pkwy.) to a report of an alleged assault that occurred at the park. Read more.
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Scharneitha Britton, owner, of Kinfolks BBQ, in Smyrna. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for August 29 through September 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The “Great Resignation” continues as workers continue to quit their jobs across the country. In May, 2022 WalletHub released a report ranking each state in terms of its resignation rate. At the time, Tennessee was ranked at number 17. WalletHub has updated their resignation report and the study now ranks Tennessee as the third highest state in the country for job resignations. Read more.