Come one, come all to the first annual White Cane Day celebration!

This FREE, family-friendly event is open to the public thanks to the generous support from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Visit Liberty Hall for some holiday cheer, exploring braille, white canes, adapted sports and more. Includes complementary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Hosted by Blind Early Services TN, this is an event you don’t want to miss and is sure to become a family favorite!