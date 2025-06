Everything New Coming to Netflix July 2025

Netflix July 2025 Release Schedule. Netflix is loading up July 2025 with an impressive lineup of new content, including highly anticipated sequels like Happy Gilmore 2 and The Old Guard 2. Here’s everything coming to Netflix throughout July 2025.

July 1

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 3

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 4

All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 5

The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

July 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 9

Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mad Max: Fury Road

July 10

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 11

Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

July 14

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

July 15

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 16

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

July 17

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES

July 18

Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

July 19

Eight for Silver

July 21

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

July 22

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 23

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 24

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 25

Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

July 29

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

July 30

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31

An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES

Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES

