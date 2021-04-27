Dates & Lineup Released for Carnton’s Sunset Concert Series

By
Press Release
-
Sunset Concert Carnton

The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced the dates and lineup for its annual Sunset Concert Series, a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton. This year’s schedule includes fan favorite musical acts:

  • Sunday, June 27: Rubiks Groove: 80s and 90s Tribute Band
  • Sunday, July 25: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band

“We are grateful to be able to host the Sunset Concert Series again this year,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust. “It’s an ideal opportunity to bring together both the historic community and music lovers. Our hope is that they enjoy the events on-site and come back for a tour.”

Event gates open at 4 p.m., and concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs, blankets, and picnics. Food and beverage, including alcohol, is permitted. Food trucks including Big Boy’s Shrimp, Roadhouse Grille, and Moosic City Ice Cream, and a drink tent with beer, wine, and cocktails will also be onsite. Pets, tents, grills, and anything with an open flame are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. There will be volunteers on site to direct guests to load and unloading zones.

Advance tickets for June 27 are $10.50 for adults and $5.50 for children ages 6-15, and $15.00 at the gate. Advance tickets for July 25 are $15.50 for adults and $5.50 for children and $20.00 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Carnton or Carter House, as well as online atwww.boft.org. In the event of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule the concert. Tickets are nonrefundable.

For more information, contact Hannah Jacobs at [email protected] or call (615) 905-0687.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts, and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.

