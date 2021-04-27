Photo of the Day: April 27, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Jack’s Creek Bar-B-Que sauce at Martin’s Bar-B-Que. The photo was taken at Martin’s Bar-B-Que in Spring Hill. You can purchase Jack’s Creek Bar-B-Que sauce in store or online.

This is Martin’s classic sweet and spicy vinegar sauce that they use on everything. As stated on their site: “The town of Jack’s Creek is arguably ‘ground zero’ for West TN Whole Hog BBQ. This sauce is named after a community in Chester County, Tennessee, situated on Highway 100E and Highway 22A. We mop it on while cooking the hogs and add a splash on our finished bbq sandwiches (topped with slaw, of course!). It’s a staff favorite and even great with pulled chicken and for marinating meats before you toss them on the grill.”

Martin’s is known for their low-and-slow cooked barbecue, made fresh every single day. Pitmaster Pat Martin learned the art and craft of West Tennessee-style smoke and meat 25 years ago in Henderson, Tennessee, before making Nashville his home. It became a consuming passion that eventually led to the first Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in October of 2006 in Nolensville, Tenn. Today, there are six locations, including the newest in Spring Hill. Visit the website for additional information.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que has locations in Nolensville, Spring Hill, Nashville and Mt. Juliet. Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.