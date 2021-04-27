Reward Offered for Information on Homicide of Spring Hill Businessman

Spring Hill business owner James Dayton Grimes, age 62, was killed on the night of April 19 outside of his home in Giles County and now the authorities and family are hoping a reward brings new information to light.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton and the Grimes family are asking for information regarding Grimes’ homicide and offering a $25,000 reward. Anyone with information is directed to call 931-638-2358.
Grimes was the owner and President of Auto Body Advantage, with locations in Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station. He had many ties to the community including serving on the board at The Well food pantry, Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and Pulaski, and various other charitable and civic organizations.
