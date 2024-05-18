Dalton Knecht Named TSHF Co-Male Amateur Athlete of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the recipients of its annual honors, with Tennessee men’s basketball standout Dalton Knecht claiming Co-Male Amateur Athlete of the Year plaudits.

Knecht is the first member of Tennessee’s men’s basketball program to receive the honor since Grant Williams in 2019. He shared the plaudit with Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent.

As a fifth-year guard in 2023-24, Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor, 39.7 percent beyond the arc and 77.2 percent at the charity stripe.

Named the SEC Player of the Year, the Julius Erving Small Award designee (best small forward) and the Riley Wallace Award honoree (best transfer), Knecht collected consensus First Team All-America status and won the SEC scoring title. He was also a finalist for both the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award.

The Thornton, Colo., native logged 35-plus points six times in 2023-24, a program single-season record and the most of any Division I player in the nation. He capped his career with 37 points against third-ranked Purdue in the Elite Eight to set a program single-game NCAA Tournament scoring record.

Knecht helped the Volunteers post a 27-9 (14-4 SEC) record, an outright SEC regular season championship and the second Elite Eight bid in program history.

The Tennessee women’s softball team earned Female Amateur Team of the Year distinction, giving UT two TSHF designees. The full list of honorees can be found HERE.

Source: UT Sports

