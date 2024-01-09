Cumberland Baseball to host Annual Dinner and Auction on Jan. 18

January 9, 2024 – Cumberland baseball will host its annual Outback Steakhouse Dinner and Auction at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2024 in the Alumni Hall on the CU campus.

All proceeds from the event benefit the CU baseball program. Cost of the event is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased here.

You do not need to attend the dinner to place your bids in the silent auction. To look over the items and to place your bid simply follow these easy steps:

Visit the auction site here. You can preview the items without registering. Register by clicking on the Login/Register tab in order to bid. Enter your information and receive your bidder number. Place your bids on the item(s) you like.

The auction will remain active until 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 18. Additional items are being added daily so be sure to revisit the site often to see the new items If you are outbid on an item, you will automatically receive a text message to let you know you have been outbid and be given an opportunity to increase your bid.

