Franklin Priest Accused of Sexual Misconduct Involving Teen

January 9, 2023 – A Franklin priest has been removed from from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct against a teen, WSMV reports.

The investigation began in November 2023 after the teen reported improper touching involving Rev. Juan Carlos Garcia, an associate pastor at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin. The Diocese of Nashville Safe Environment Office was then notified by the church which led to Garcia being removed.

Garcia served as the associate pastor at St. Rose of Lima in Murfreesboro before being assigned to St. Philip in July 2022.

Due to the Diocesan Safe Environment Policy, an outside investigator, who is a former FBI agent, was retained by the Diocese to investigate the report. The Diocesan Review Board was promptly convened to evaluate the information available from the investigation and to advise the Bishop.

The investigative report and all available information were provided to the Franklin Police Department on the Diocese’s own initiative. In addition, the Williamson County District Attorney is reviewing the case.

The case has also been reported to Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Anyone with information regarding this case and/or Garcia is asked to contact Detective Andrea Clark of the Franklin Police Department Special Victims Unit at 615-476-2809.

The Diocese provides victim assistance to those who may have suffered abuse by someone in the ministries of the diocese or a parish, no matter how long ago that abuse occurred.

Information about reporting abuse and the victim assistance program is available here.

