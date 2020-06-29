



Beginning on Monday, June 29th, The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) drive-through COVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will be changing their testing times to 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The testing site will be closed on July 3rd for Independence Day. Other COVID-19 testing sites in and around Williamson County are located at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

All COVID-19 tests and masks are free to the public, regardless of county of residency. Individuals do not have to present symptoms to be tested. Test results are currently being provided within 4 to 7 days of testing.

“We would like to remind the community that if they are coming to receive a test, they should plan on self-isolating until their test results come back to prevent transmission if results are positive,” said Williamson County Health Director Cathy Montgomery.

WCHD would like to remind the community to follow CDC guidelines by physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings. Businesses should continue to follow Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge Guidelines which can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html

For developing information, individuals can subscribe to Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



