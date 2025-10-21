Columbia State Welcomes Scott Mulvahill for First Farmers Performance Series

Columbia State Community College welcomes Scott Mulvahill to the Cherry Theater on November 13 as part of the Performance Series sponsored by First Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Scott Mulvahill doesn’t just play the upright bass—he reinvents it. A genre-blending singer-songwriter, he fuses Americana, folk, jazz and experimental sounds into something truly original.

“Scott Mulvahill has reimagined what the upright bass can do, even pioneering his own DataBass instrument,” said Tammy Rosson, Columbia State director of events and alumni relations. “Joined by his incredible band, he delivers a sound that’s as inventive as it is soulful, and we’re honored to welcome him back to the Cherry Theater stage.”

A former member of Ricky Skaggs’ Kentucky Thunder, Mulvahill struck out on his own with Himalayas and his groundbreaking DataBass project. Encouraged by Bruce Hornsby, he’s since taken the stage on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Mountain Stage, and TEDxNashville, collaborating with Cory Wong, Lauren Daigle, and Keb’ Mo’. Don’t miss this musical innovator live in concert.

“Scott was well-received the first time he performed in the Cherry Theater, and we are delighted to welcome him back to Columbia State,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “He has continued to hone his craft through reimagining the sounds his instruments can produce; our audience will enjoy the evening!”

Tickets for each performance are priced at $35 and include all fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ColumbiaState.edu/PerformanceSeries.

Individuals may also contact the Performance Series ticket line at 931.540.2879, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On performance nights, the box office opens at 6 p.m. in the Kenneth and Ramona Cherry Theater, located in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and all shows begin at 7 p.m. The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike in Columbia.

For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PerformanceSeries.

