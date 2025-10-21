OBITUARY: Vivian Jean Rowlett

Vivian Jean Rowlett passed away on October 14, 2025, at the age of 83, in Thompsons Station, TN, where she resided with her daughter. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on December 1, 1941, to William McKinley Helton and Maggie Cardwell Helton, the youngest of five children. She graduated from Holston High School in Blountville, Tennessee. She wanted to see the world but found her calling to be a loving mother and wife, residing for most of her life in Kingsport.

She was the matriarch of her family, giving of herself to her only child, Kimbra Rowlett Spann, to her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always devoted to family and to God, first and foremost. She was a devoted daughter, leaving her successful medical collections company to care for her elderly parents until their deaths.

She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Jim Helton and Bill Helton, sister Sue Helton Blackwell, and her loving husband, Dane Rowlett. She is survived by her sister, Dot Sproles, daughter Kimbra Spann, grandsons Devin (Ashley) Spann, Levi (Kaylee) Spann, granddaughter Isabel (Gary) Spann, great grandson Aiden Spann, great granddaughters Emmie Lane Spann, Josie Marie Spann, and Ellie Marie Spann, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will forever be remembered for introducing God to those who did not have a relationship with Him. She was constantly helping family members and friends with personal challenges, always offering advice at a moment’s notice. When she questioned why God had left her on earth for so long, given her health issues, her family responded that God thought she needed to introduce Him to one more non-believer. This was her legacy.

She will be laid to rest in a private, family ceremony at her place of interment, Larkspur Conservation, in Westmoreland, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 18, 2025. A memorial service will be held in January in her hometown of Kingsport, Tennessee.

Donations will be accepted in her honor to Larkspur Conservation at larkspurconservation.kindful.com; The National Psoriasis Foundation at nationalpsoriasisfoundation.org, Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition at www.tbcc.org, or to a children’s charity of your choice.