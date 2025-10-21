10/21/25: Clear Skies with Early Morning Chill at 52°F, High 70°F Expected Today

Photo by Jim Wood

As of 4:50 AM on October 21, 2025, Williamson County reports clear skies with a temperature of 52.2°F and a light breeze of 4.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s weather in Williamson County will see highs reaching up to 70.5°F under continued clear skies. Wind speeds will vary, expanding up to 14.5 mph. The risk of precipitation remains negligible at 2%, with no expected accumulation.

Tonight, the weather will maintain clear conditions with temperatures lowering to approximately 50.5°F. The wind will decrease slightly, having speeds up to 6.3 mph, with no chance of rain recorded.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a serene autumn day followed by a calm night, with prevailing clear skies and minimal wind disruption.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
51°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 71°F 51°F Clear sky
Wednesday 63°F 43°F Clear sky
Thursday 72°F 45°F Clear sky
Friday 73°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Monday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

