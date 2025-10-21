10/21/25: Clear Skies with Early Morning Chill at 52°F, High 70°F Expected Today

As of 4:50 AM on October 21, 2025, Williamson County reports clear skies with a temperature of 52.2°F and a light breeze of 4.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s weather in Williamson County will see highs reaching up to 70.5°F under continued clear skies. Wind speeds will vary, expanding up to 14.5 mph. The risk of precipitation remains negligible at 2%, with no expected accumulation.

Tonight, the weather will maintain clear conditions with temperatures lowering to approximately 50.5°F. The wind will decrease slightly, having speeds up to 6.3 mph, with no chance of rain recorded.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a serene autumn day followed by a calm night, with prevailing clear skies and minimal wind disruption.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 51°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 71°F 51°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 43°F Clear sky Thursday 72°F 45°F Clear sky Friday 73°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: light Monday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light

