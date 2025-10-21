10/21/25: Clear Skies with Early Morning Chill at 52°F, High 70°F Expected Today

As of 4:50 AM on October 21, 2025, Williamson County reports clear skies with a temperature of 52.2°F and a light breeze of 4.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today’s weather in Williamson County will see highs reaching up to 70.5°F under continued clear skies. Wind speeds will vary, expanding up to 14.5 mph. The risk of precipitation remains negligible at 2%, with no expected accumulation.
Tonight, the weather will maintain clear conditions with temperatures lowering to approximately 50.5°F. The wind will decrease slightly, having speeds up to 6.3 mph, with no chance of rain recorded.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a serene autumn day followed by a calm night, with prevailing clear skies and minimal wind disruption.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|71°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|72°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|73°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|69°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter