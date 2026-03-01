CMA Fest Unveils Nissan Stadium Lineup

One of music’s most anticipated summer events is ready to take over Music City as CMA Fest presented by SoFi returns June 4–7, transforming downtown Nashville into the global epicenter of Country Music. Hosted by the Country Music Association, the four-day celebration will once again culminate each night inside Nissan Stadium with unforgettable performances from the genre’s biggest stars and breakout talent. SoFi returns as the festival’s presenting sponsor, continuing its multi-year partnership as the official bank and financial services partner of CMA Fest.

The lineup for the nightly concerts includes Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top. The Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr. will also bring dynamic mid-field performances to the heart of Nissan Stadium. Additional Nissan Stadium performers, as well as Platform Stage performers, openers and the national anthem performer will be announced in the coming weeks, along with surprise moments fans won’t want to miss.

Fans can secure their place inside Nissan Stadium by purchasing Four-Night Stadium Passes, on sale now at CMAfest.com/tickets. The pass offers the ultimate CMA Fest experience: four consecutive nights of can’t-miss performances, unforgettable collaborations and the electric atmosphere that only CMA Fest can deliver.

While Nissan Stadium lights up each night, CMA Fest will also transform downtown Nashville into a vibrant celebration of Country Music, with hundreds of performances across multiple stages, special fan experiences and memorable moments around every corner. Performers across all daytime stages and activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Beyond incredible performances, at its heart, CMA Fest reflects the Country Music community’s shared commitment to giving back. Through the participation of artists and the broader Country Music community, a portion of proceeds from each annual CMA Fest supports the CMA Foundation’s music education initiatives nationwide. To learn more, visit CMAfoundation.org.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email