Patsy Jean Absher passed away peacefully on February 22, 2026, at her residence at Canterfield of Franklin in Brentwood, Tennessee, surrounded by comfort and care.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Tana Palmer Kimbro; grandson, John Tyler McChesney (Bailey); and her treasured great-grandchildren, Palmer Ruth and Turner Hise, all of Franklin, Tennessee. She is also survived by her nephew Webster Hamilton (Jackie) of Woodbury, Tennessee, and her niece, Lucy Estes of Franklin, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zula and Luther Harrell, and her sisters, Laurette Brackin and Jeanette Hamilton.

Born October 5, 1934, on a farm in Allen County, Kentucky, Patsy grew up alongside her two older sisters, filling their days roaming the farm and playing with their pet goats. A graduate of Allen County High School, she earned her cosmetology license and moved to Nashville, where she worked in the salons at Harvey’s and Cain-Sloan department stores in the early 1950s. Though she enjoyed city life, her heart drew her back home to Kentucky, where she opened The Beauty Center in Franklin, Kentucky with her cousin Jean Perry. A gifted hairstylist, Patsy created not only beautiful hairstyles but also a welcoming gathering place for a close-knit community of Southern women who shared hours of stories, laughter, and friendship. In later years, she moved to Scottsville and worked at General Electric, where she reconnected with high school friends with whom she remained close until her final days.

Patsy’s life was grounded in deep faith. Her well-worn Bibles, filled with handwritten notes and highlighted passages, reflected her devotion. Blessed with a beautiful voice, she loved singing in church and sharing her faith through music.

Beyond faith and family, Patsy loved Tennessee Walking Horses and Kentucky Wildcats basketball. For many years, she attended the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration, camping on site. As an avid Wildcats fan, before her sister Laurette passed away, the two would often stay on the phone through entire games discussing plays, fussing about calls, and cheering on their team.

A woman who believed in civic responsibility, Patsy volunteered on several local and state political campaigns through the years, encouraging others to care about the issues and to vote. She was never hesitant to speak with her representative about whatever was on her mind. Her determination and charm extended beyond her civic work; she once drove to a construction site near her home to recruit help opening a stubborn jar of pickles.

After moving back to Nashville to be near her daughter, she served as an usher at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, where she delighted in the performances she loved.

Patsy will be remembered for her gentle nature, kind heart, unwavering faith, and generous spirit. She brought warmth, laughter, and encouragement to all who knew her, and her legacy lives on in the family and friends she cherished so deeply.

A private graveside service will be held at the Harrell Family cemetery in Franklin, Kentucky, celebrating her life and memory.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Canterfield of Franklin and the Accent Care Hospice team for their extraordinary compassion, kindness, and support.

