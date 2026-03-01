Douglas Allen “Doug” Pratt, Sr., age 87 of the Peytonsville Community where he was a native of Williamson County, TN passed away February 27, 2026. Doug was a graduate of Bethesda High School. He was a lifetime member and served as an Elder at Peytonsville Church of Christ for over fifty years. He was a farmer and realtor his entire life. He enjoyed gardening. His family was so important in his life. His time at ballgames and their activities were his love. Doug was a kind and gentle man and will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by parents, John Edward and Addie Louise Meek Pratt; brothers, Thomas Pratt, Sam Pratt and Johnny Pratt; sisters, Frances Henry, Katherine Reed and Joyce Liggett.

Survived by: loving wife of 67 ½ years, Hazeline Rader Pratt; sons, Douglas Allen Jr. (Sue) Pratt and Alvin Eugene (Sheila) Pratt; brother, Paul Meek Sr. (Betty) Pratt; grandchildren, Chris (Angie) Pratt, Jennifer (Jake) Bennett, Peyton (Danielle) Pratt, Preston (Shelby) Pratt and Lacey (Hunter) Lampley; twelve great grandchildren; sister in laws and brother in law, Mary Hood Lovett, Bernice Smithson, Brenda Thompson and Bobby (Vickie) Rader and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Preston Pratt officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Chris Pratt, Peyton Pratt, Preston Pratt, Hunter Lampley, Jake Bennett and Trey Pratt. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Peytonsville Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to Peytonsville Church of Christ. Visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

