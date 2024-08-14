City of Spring Hill Accepting Applications for Fall 2024 Citizens’ Academy

Back by popular demand, the City of Spring Hill is hosting the Spring Hill Citizens’ Academy — Fall 2024 Course!

Are you a resident interested in getting involved in local government? Have you considered running for office, serving on a committee, or just becoming more educated about your community? Then this is the class for you!

This eight-week course will give you the opportunity to interact with your elected leaders and senior city staff while you explore municipal government through presentations, hands-on experiences, and open discussions.

The course begins on September 5. Class size is limited and registration is required.

Click here for more information and to apply for the class: https://ow.ly/GHb550SUFg4

