City of Brentwood Donates to Area Schools

In a show of support to area schools, the Brentwood City Commission distributed nearly $237,000 to Brentwood area elementary, middle and high schools this week.

The check was presented to the principals August 26 at the city commission meeting. The City of Brentwood allocates money for schools and recreational programs annually as a part of its fiscal year budget. This year’s check will be split among the following schools: Brentwood Middle, Brentwood High, Crockett Elementary, Edmondson Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Kenrose Elementary, Lipscomb Elementary, Ravenwood High, Scales Elementary, Sunset Elementary, Sunset Middle and Woodland Middle.

“We value our community partners and remain appreciative for the support provided by the City of Brentwood,” said Sunset Middle Principal Clarissa Haymon. “Now that we’ve installed our new gym floor in collaboration with our PTO, this year’s City of Brentwood donation will assist in our gymnasium’s sound system makeover. An improved sound system benefits all students in academics, athletics and the arts as our gym is the hub of our campus and community. Sunset Middle and Sunset Elementary will utilize the tech upgrade for awards programs, grade level instructional presentations, quarterly student celebrations, parent meetings, band/orchestra performances and indoor athletic events.”

The Brentwood City Commission began donating to Brentwood area WCS schools in 1986 and since that time has donated approximately $7 million to the district. Those funds have been used to purchase music equipment, athletic equipment, classroom technology and other improvements.

Source: WCS

