City of Brentwood Continues to Support Area Schools

The City of Brentwood donated $237,015 to Brentwood-area schools at its City Commission meeting on August 28.

The donation was split between Williamson County schools that serve Brentwood students. Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools received $62,400 each. Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland middle schools each received $15,600. Crockett, Edmondson, Kenrose, Jordan, Lipscomb and Scales elementary schools were given $10,400 each. Sunset Elementary received $3,015.

“We are so appreciative of the City Commission and the Brentwood community,” said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. “I think it’s very evident that this city values education. It’s great to see, and we are very grateful for the contributions we receive every year.”

Since 1986, the City of Brentwood has donated $6.7 million to the district. Those funds have been used to purchase music equipment, athletic equipment, classroom technology and more.

