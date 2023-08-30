OBITUARY: Evelyn Essman Stitt

Evelyn Essman Stitt, age 99, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

She was born in Astoria, NY to the late Harold & Agnes Essman.

Evelyn enjoyed flower gardening, reading, crocheting, playing Bridge, traveling with her husband Richard and spending time with her family. Evelyn graduated from Julia Richmond H.S. She worked for AT&T in New York City as a secretary. Evelyn was a homemaker raising her 3 children and later worked in the guidance office /library of Ridge H.S., Basking Ridge, NJ.

Evelyn volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher in Basking Ridge, NJ and volunteered at Point Pleasant Hospital, North Naples Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Evelyn was a Deacon for the Presbyterian Church in Basking Ridge, NJ and for the Hobe Sound, FL Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin and later the First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill. Evelyn enjoyed volunteering at her church until her aging health prevented her from doing so.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Alexander Stitt; daughter, Patricia E. Spiesbach; brother, Harold Essman.

She is survived by her son, Richard Adam Stitt of California; daughter, Nancy (Mark) Williams of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Bryan (Tamarah) Stitt, Kevin (Megan) Stitt, Cara (Andrew) Abell, Heather (Abraham) Trueblood, Nicole Williams, Sara (Justin) Hulgan and Eric Williams; great-grandchildren, Amora, Ian, Benjamin, Jay, Brody, Maks and Ava. Son-in-law James Spiesbach of Kenilworth, NJ and sister-in-law, Barbara Lizotte of Marlborough, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 9, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor David Sawyer will officiate. There will be a private internment at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield NJ at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Spring Hill. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

