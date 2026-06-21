Barbara Ann Jakubczak, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away June 16, 2026. She was born in Bay City, MI to the late Al and Angie Majchrzak. Barbara retired from Walmart where she worked in customer service for over 20 years. Barb was a people-person who enjoyed fishing in her spare time, being around all of her family and loved to laugh and have a good time.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Jakubczak; brothers, Paul Majchrzak and Rocky Majchrzak; son-in-law Todd Fulmer. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Brad) Dowdy of Shickley, NE and Karyn (Mike) Butler of Germantown, TN; sisters, Judy Russell of Bay City, MI and Dorothy Rewers of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, T.J. (Anna) Fulmer and Nick Butler; great-grandchildren, Finley & Frankie Fulmer. She also leaves many loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, June 24, 2026 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mark Lohman will officiate. An additional Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Michigan.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.