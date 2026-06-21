6/21/26: Clear Morning with 66.6, High of 86.5 Expected; Tonight Partly Cloudy with Low of 75

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the forecast indicates a high of 86.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 10.6 mph. There is a 13% chance of precipitation, with no expected accumulation. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, and winds will remain moderate, up to 9.4 mph. The sky is expected to become partly cloudy.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for any updates throughout the day.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 66°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 87°F 66°F Overcast Monday 81°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 80°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 84°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 89°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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