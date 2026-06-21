Home Weather 6/21/26: Clear Morning with 66.6, High of 86.5 Expected; Tonight Partly Cloudy...

6/21/26: Clear Morning with 66.6, High of 86.5 Expected; Tonight Partly Cloudy with Low of 75

By
Source Staff
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At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the forecast indicates a high of 86.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 10.6 mph. There is a 13% chance of precipitation, with no expected accumulation. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, and winds will remain moderate, up to 9.4 mph. The sky is expected to become partly cloudy.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for any updates throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
66°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 87°F 66°F Overcast
Monday 81°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 83°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 84°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 84°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 89°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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