6/21/26: Clear Morning with 66.6, High of 86.5 Expected; Tonight Partly Cloudy with Low of 75

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the forecast indicates a high of 86.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 10.6 mph. There is a 13% chance of precipitation, with no expected accumulation. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, and winds will remain moderate, up to 9.4 mph. The sky is expected to become partly cloudy.
Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for any updates throughout the day.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
66°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|87°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|81°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|84°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|84°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|89°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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