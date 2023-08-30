WCS Honors the August Bus Drivers of the Month

Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the Sonic Drive-In Bus Drivers of the Month for August.

Sheila Woolfolk, Jennifer Thompson-Treece, Collyn Groose, Norm McGarry, Tina Gray and Matthew Cannon were all honored on August 29 in Franklin. Each bus driver received a free meal, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate celebrating the award.

“I feel like I’m contributing to my community and helping out,” said Cannon. “I have this relationship with the kids that are on my bus that is unlike their relationship with their teachers. The teachers see them in class for a couple of years, and we get to keep these kids from kindergarten to graduation. You develop a relationship with a person over that, and I’m really growing to love those relationships.”

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

The district is still looking to hire bus drivers. If you would like to join the WCS team, visit the WCS Careers page to apply.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS